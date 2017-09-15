Judith Bunting resigns as Lib Dem's parliamentary candidate for Newbury

JUDITH Bunting, who was the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Newbury in the 2015 and 2017 general elections, has resigned to return to her career as a producer of TV documentaries.

She is therefore stepping down as parliamentary spokesperson, although she will remain politically active locally.

Newbury & West Berkshire Lib Dem chairman, Tony Vickers, said: “Judith has given us five of the best years of her life and a considerable boost in political fortunes.

"She has been an outstanding candidate, as the results of the 2015 and 2017 elections show – when compared with other similar constituencies. We wish her well in her career and are very glad she will continue to be based in Newbury.”

Mrs Bunting said: “It has been a real pleasure to work with members and supporters of the Liberal Democrats across our district.

"I have met some wonderful people and made a number of very good friends.

"For now, I must pay attention to earning a living again, but I look forward to supporting our local team in the future and to continue supporting local groups where I can.”

Mrs Bunting will be among a record large group of local Lib Dems attending the Party Conference in Bournemouth, which starts this Saturday.



At least 17 members from West Berkshire will be among what is expected to be the largest number ever seen from across the UK.