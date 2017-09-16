Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MR E WILSON, BRACKNELL
£250
MR R FULLER, MAIDENHEAD
£25
MRS H LEE, WITNEY
MR J MULLIS, READING
SUSAN WOODSTOCK, CHESHAM
MRS JOAN GRIGG, READING
MR DAVID OAKES, READING
MR CYRIL PITHER, READING
MRS CHRISTINA CAMERON, BANBURY
MR R CROSS, WITNEY
MRS CAROL SPARVELL, THATCHAM
MR R CROWTHER, READING
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
