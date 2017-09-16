go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 461

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MR E WILSON, BRACKNELL

£250

MR R FULLER, MAIDENHEAD

£25

MRS H LEE, WITNEY

MR J MULLIS, READING

SUSAN WOODSTOCK, CHESHAM

MRS JOAN GRIGG, READING

MR DAVID OAKES, READING

MR CYRIL PITHER, READING

MRS CHRISTINA CAMERON, BANBURY

MR R CROSS, WITNEY

MRS CAROL SPARVELL, THATCHAM

MR R CROWTHER, READING

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

