Hundreds sign West Berkshire waste petition

A PETITION calling on West Berkshire Council to scrap charges for residents disposing of non-household waste has gained almost 300 signatures.

Liberal Democrat councillor Alan Macro, who launched the petition, told members of the council’s executive committee on Thursday that the charges were likely to lead to a significant increase in fly-tipping.

West Berkshire Council introduced the fees at its waste disposal sites earlier this month, and residents now have to pay to get rid of certain types of waste, such as ceramics and rubble, plasterboard, soil and tyres.

Handing the written submission into the council Mr Macro (Lib Dem, Theale) said: “These charges are likely to cause a significant increase in fly-tipping to the detriment of residents and wildlife and the environment.

“Clearing up fly tipping will incur expenditure to the council and land owners.”

The introduction of the charges marks a change of heart by West Berkshire Council who said last year that it was not considering bringing in the fees.

In one six-month period last year the council spent almost £30,000 cleaning up dumped waste. Between July and December last year it cleared away a total of 543 fly-tipping sites costing an estimated £29,125.