It's show day!

THE 2017 Royal County of Berkshire Show is under way.

People have already started queuing at the Newbury Showground gates and an estimated 60,000 people are expected over the weekend.

NewburyToday will be covering the event over the two days, so keep an eye out for reports and pictures throughout the weekend.

We've been in the craft tent chatting to some of the exhibitors, including Thatcham-based sculptor Diana Pattenden.

Useful information:

When is it on?

Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2017, from 8am until 6pm.

Where is it on?

Newbury Showground, Priors Court Road, Hermitage, Thatcham, Berkshire, RG18 9QZ.

However, it is advisable not to use Sat Nav to get to the Showground as there will be a traffic management plan in place. Once you approach the Showground there will be plenty of AA signs to direct you in.

Traffic and travel

There will be high volumes of traffic around Chieveley during the weekend and a number of traffic restrictions in place.

Priors Court Road, adjacent to the Showground, will be closed to through traffic between 6am and 8pm on both days.

The organisers of this year’s show are urging visitors to consider using public transport or car sharing to get to the Showground.

Main Arena timings for Saturday

8am Open Ridden Hunters

10am The Rivar Arena Trial (Showjumping)

12pm The Shetland Grand National

12.25pm the parade of hounds

12.55pm heavy horse trade turnout (pairs)

1.40pm The Corunna Band and Bugles of Oxfordshire

1.55pm Coaching Marathon (final judging) and hornblowing competition.

2.45pm The Devil's Horsemen stunt display

3.45pm the Shetland Grand National

4.10pm Grand Parade of Livestock

5.10pm hot air balloons (weather dependent)

5.45pm The Corunna Band and Bugles of Oxfordshire

Everything else

A free to use cash machine is available on Lew Spencer Avenue.

Any lost children will be taken to the Show Office, which is located in the Country Area.

The NCT is offering well-equipped baby changing and feeding facilities on Avenue C. Acres of Fun, which can be found near the Village Green, are also offering free facilities for feeding and changing.

There are plenty of places to eat and drink at the Show. Just look for the knife and fork symbol on the map above.

No dogs are allowed in to the Show.

First Aid is being provided by the British Red Cross and is available at the Operations Compound, in the orange car park, and by the horse rings.