Thousands of homes without power across Newbury and Thatcham

Thousands of homes in West Berkshire are without power this morning (Monday) following a fault on the network.

SSE received reports of power cut affecting Newbury, Speen and Thatcham at 9.43am and the company said that 64 areas are known to have been hit.

Engineers are on site and the supply is expected to be back around 12pm.

Known areas affected are:

