go

Malaysian restaurant looks to set to WAU the town

A new restaurant serving authentic Malasian food to open in Newbury

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Malasian restaurant looks to set to WAU the town

A NEW restaurant serving authentic Malaysian street food will open its doors in Newbury later this month.

The restaurant, called WAU, will be based in the building formerly occupied by K’s Café in Cheap Street.

Promising ‘casual dining’ with an open-plan kitchen, diners will be able to see their food being cooked in front of them.

On the menu will be classic dishes such as Malaysian curry, beef rendang, barbecue pork bun, dim sum, satay lamb, satay prawn and coconut rice made with coconut milk and the blue pea flower from Malaysia. WAU is the brainchild of Emmy Ooi, who originally lived in George Town, Malaysia, but moved to Newbury five years ago and previously worked at Chenz Chinese restaurant on Barth-olomew Street.

She will look after the front of house while her brother, Jason Ooi, will run the kitchen.

The restaurant is named after the famous Malaysian wau bulan, or moon kite, that is one of the country’s national sym-bols.

Traditionally, the moon kites are uniqely designed and richly decorated with colourful patt-erns of flowers and leaves.

Miss Ooi revealed that they had been going to call the restaurant Nyonya – a term used for a mix of Malay and Chinese food, but changed her mind as she thought it might be difficult for people to pronounce. She chose WAU instead “as it sounds like the English word ‘wow’ and is something people would remember”.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News ahead of the opening, she said: “I don’t think there is anywhere in Berkshire where you can get freshly-cooked authentic Malaysian street food, so it is very exciting to be bringing this to Newbury.

“You usually have to go to Chinatown or to Birmingham.”

She added: “I started cooking Malay food for my friends and regular customers and they liked it, so I thought why not open a restaurant.”

Look out for the Malaysian rickshaw that will be pedalled through the streets of Newbury in the coming weeks to hand out free food samples and promote the opening of the restaurant.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Bombey

    19/09/2017 - 09:09

    Wish them every success, especially as the Kennet Centre plans to open three huge chain restaurants opposite....

    Reply

Woman taken to hospital following rush hour collision in Newbury

Emergency services called to Mill Lane in Newbury

Power restored to homes across Newbury and Thatcham

Thousands of homes without power across Newbury and Thatcham

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

News

Nine people injured in collision
All Districts

Nine people injured in collision

Bath Road accident hospitalises six

 
Litter louts are spoiling village
News

Litter louts are spoiling village

Customers using services dump rubbish in Highclere

 
News

Council blocks Newbury business park flat plans

 
News

Malasian restaurant looks to set to WAU the town

1comment

 
News

Thatcham woman injured by hurled rock

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33