Woman taken to hospital following rush hour collision in Newbury

Mill Lane closed after three-car crash

Emergency services called to Mill Lane in Newbury

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a three-car collision during Newbury rush hour.

Emergency services were called to Mill Lane at around 4.30pm.

The woman in her 50s sustained head injuries and has been taken to hospital, although her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Mill Lane has been closed to traffic to allow for the vehicles to be recovered.

A South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) spokesman said: "We were called at 4.32pm with the caller reporting a three car collision outside the police station near the Denmark Street/Mill Lane junction.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances to the scene. There is one patient, an approximately 55-year-old female who has sustained a head injury who will be going to hospital."

Police at the scene expect Mill Lane to reopen by 6.30pm.

