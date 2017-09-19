go

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

Seven of nine people injured in two-car collision remain in hospital

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

Three people have been seriously injured following a collision in Woolhampton last night (Monday). 

A 15-year-old boy sustained a serious internal injury and a 19-year-old man sustained serious back injuries, while a 16-year-old boy had his shoulder dislocated in the crash.

A white Vauxhall Corsa and a black Vauxhall Zafira were involved in the collision, which occurred on the eastbound side of the A4 close to the BP petrol station at 9.20pm last night.

The three people seriously injured were among nine people injured in the crash.  

The 15-year-old was travelling in the Zafira along with a a 41-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, who all sustained minor injuries.

Two 18-year-old men who were in the Corsa also sustained minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police said that everyone involved was taken to hospital, and seven of them currently remain there.

Investigating officer Police Constable Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Firefighters from Newbury and Tadley were dispatched to the scene.

No people were trapped and the firefighters made the scene safe and cleared up an oil spill.

Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and a paramedic team leader also attended.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Sysiphus's Apprentice

    19/09/2017 - 15:03

    Travel this road quite often and the number of vehicles that overtake between the speed camera and the speed limit restriction end sign is frightening . The police do monitor regularly but they can't be there all the time . Drivers need to be responsible for the safety of all .

    Reply

  • Justin S

    19/09/2017 - 15:03

    Not a difficult road to master driving straight at 30mph to be honest. Will be interesting if speed was a factor, as that's a hell of a lot of damage, but could be inflicted with a head on .

    Reply

  • Ihavenonickname

    19/09/2017 - 13:01

    So much for the 30 mph speed limit!

    Reply

Woman taken to hospital following rush hour collision in Newbury

Emergency services called to Mill Lane in Newbury

Nine people injured in collision

Nine people injured in collision

Power restored to homes across Newbury and Thatcham

Thousands of homes without power across Newbury and Thatcham

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

News

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash
News

Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

Seven of nine people injured in two-car collision remain in hospital

2comments

 
Nine people injured in collision
All Districts

Nine people injured in collision

Bath Road accident hospitalises six

 
News

Litter louts are spoiling village

1comment

 
News

Council blocks Newbury business park flat plans

 
News

Malasian restaurant looks to set to WAU the town

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33