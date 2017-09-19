Three young men seriously injured in Woolhampton crash

Three people have been seriously injured following a collision in Woolhampton last night (Monday).

A 15-year-old boy sustained a serious internal injury and a 19-year-old man sustained serious back injuries, while a 16-year-old boy had his shoulder dislocated in the crash.

A white Vauxhall Corsa and a black Vauxhall Zafira were involved in the collision, which occurred on the eastbound side of the A4 close to the BP petrol station at 9.20pm last night.

The three people seriously injured were among nine people injured in the crash.

The 15-year-old was travelling in the Zafira along with a a 41-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, who all sustained minor injuries.

Two 18-year-old men who were in the Corsa also sustained minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police said that everyone involved was taken to hospital, and seven of them currently remain there.

Investigating officer Police Constable Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Firefighters from Newbury and Tadley were dispatched to the scene.

No people were trapped and the firefighters made the scene safe and cleared up an oil spill.

Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and a paramedic team leader also attended.