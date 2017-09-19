Newbury man appears in court on kidnap and rape charges

A MAN from Newbury has appeared in court accused of kidnapping and raping a woman more than 40 years ago.

Peter Pickering has been charged with rape and false imprisonment of the woman in Deepcar, South Yorkshire in 1972.

The 79-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday) and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 16.

He was charged in August after West Yorkshire Police launched a review of cold cases.