Newbury police officers bust 'county lines drug dealer'

A LONDON drug dealer has been jailed for three years after being busted by police in Newbury.

Officers arrested Raymond Amoah after he was found to be carrying 23 wraps of crack cocaine and 70 wraps of heroin in September last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Amoah, of Norbury Crescent, Croydon, was taken to Newbury police station after being found during a police patrol in a parked vehicle in Hutton Close at around 1pm on September 9.

During an “enhanced search” police discovered the large quantity of class A drugs which Amoah had concealed on his person.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and another count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

He was sentenced last Wednesday (September 13) to three years in prison for each offence to run concurrently.

Investigating officer Pc Chris Eaton, said: “The sentence is a reflection of the seriousness of the offence.

“Heroin and crack cocaine bring misery to those who you use them and to the families of addicts.

“In addition crime is created as a result of drug addiction. This is another example of how the courts are taking these offences seriously.

“The London county lines issue is a national one and Thames Valley Police, particularly in West Berkshire, is committed to apprehending and prosecuting those responsible to bring about a safer community.”