Newbury man drops appeal against assault conviction

21-year-old was jailed in August for attacks on teenage girl

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Court

A NEWBURY man jailed for two violent assaults on a teenage girl has abandoned his appeal against the verdict.

Matthew Dudley, of Home Mead Close, was found guilty of two counts of assault following a trial at Reading Magistrates Court in July.

After being sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars, the 21-year-old lodged an appeal against the conviction, which was due to be heard at Reading Crown Court last Thursday.

However, the appeal was withdrawn before the hearing took place.

Dudley was jailed for the two attacks which he carried out on separate days in May this year.

The court heard how his victim had been left emotionally and physically bruised.

Sentencing Dudley in August, District Judge Shomon Khan said the account of the first attack in particular was “heartbreaking” to hear, labelling the incident “one of the worst battery cases” he had been presented with.   

