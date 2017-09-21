go

Burst water main closes another Cold Ash road

Engineers on site

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

A burst water main in Cold Ash has led to a road closure this morning (Thursday).

Hermitage Road has been closed to allow Thames Water engineers are carry out repairs safely.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water, Becky Trotman, said: “We’re sorry for any delays while Hermitage Road is closed.

"To keep disruption to water supplies to a minimum, particularly to nearby schools, we’ll be repairing the burst pipe overnight tonight when the schools are closed and demand for water is significantly lower than during the day.

"We hope to have the road reopen tomorrow.”

The company apologised to people in the RG18 area who may be experiencing low or no water pressure. 

Tankers have been sent to the area and bottled water can be collected from Waller Drive at the Junction of Stoney Lane.

The burst main follows one in Cold Ash Hill last week, which led to two separate closures of the stretch of road.

Update to follow.  

