New chapter for school library

“I like being a librarian and helping everyone with the books" - Year 6 pupil

SILCHESTER Primary School opened its new library last Tuesday following a renovation project over the summer. 

The new library was funded by AWE, Clarke Education Fund and the Silchester Parents and Teachers Association, with Usborne Books adding to fundraising. 

A representative for Usborne Books, lunchtime supervisor and member of the PTA, Lorna McIntyre, said: “We did a sponsored read for 41 children and Usborne Books added 60 per cent on top of that.

“Then there was a sale for the parents on behalf of the school. In total we raised £2,000, which went towards books for the library as well as for the classroom.” 

The opening was attended by parents, sponsors and student librarians. There are two student librarians per year and each pupil had to undergo an election with a speech to the class explaining why they wanted to be a librarian. 

Year 6 pupil Logan said: “I like being a librarian and helping everyone with the books.

“I like reading the science books and want to be a scientist or astronaut when I am older. I want to study black holes.”

School library assistant Evelyn Rynott said: “Luckily, we are a school of readers. It’s nice to see them so keen on reading. If you can get them when they are young to develop a love of reading, it is a skill that will last a lifetime.”

