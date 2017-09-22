go

Recovery bike ride raises charity funds in West Berkshire

Volunteers pedal across the district for Swanswell

A COMMUNITY bike ride across West Berkshire has raised hundreds of pounds for a drug and alcohol abuse charity.

On Sunday, September 10, Swanswell service users, team members, volunteers and partners rose to the challenge and completed the charity’s West Berkshire Recovery Bike Ride 2017.

Eighteen cyclists completed one of three cycle routes, starting from Hungerford, Pangbourne and Theale and finishing at Shaw House, Newbury, in time for a celebration barbecue, raffle, face-painting and alternative therapies.

Peer mentor and volunteer co-ordinator James Bull, who organised the charity bike ride, said: “I’m really pleased with the success of Swanswell’s West Berkshire Recovery Bike Ride 2017.

“It was a tough bike ride, but very rewarding.

“We’d like to thank Louise Thornton, James McCafferty, The Watermill theatre, The Community Furniture Project and all the service users, team members, volunteers, family and friends that attended.”

Swanswell provides local support to those who are affected by drugs and alcohol in the West Berkshire community.

The event raised more than £750, which will go towards supporting Swanswell’s service users.

Anyone willing to donate can still do via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swanswell7

