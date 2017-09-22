Newbury firefighters are after your car this Saturday

NEWBURY fire fighters (pictured, at a previous event) will be taking part in the Fire Fighters Charity’s national car wash event on Saturday.

It will take place between 10am and 4pm at Newbury Fire Station in Hawthorn Road, with a suggested donation of £5.

Red Watch crew manager Mike Wilson said: "This is being held as part of the Fire Fighters charity National Car Wash event, where Fire Stations across the country are holding car washes during September.

"The Fire Fighters charity support Fire Fighters with a broad range of services including rehabilitation following physical injury and emotional trauma

"People can bring their cars along for a suggested donation of £5.00 and we will lovingly wash each one by hand! If people are unable to make the event but still want to donate they can text FIRE to 70660 to donate £5" (texts cost £5 plus network charge)