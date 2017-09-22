Cold Ash road to close over the weekend for burst water main repairs

go

Hermitage Road in Cold Ash will be closed over the weekend to fix a burst water main that "proved bigger than originally perceived."

Thames Water was alerted to the problem yesterday morning and led to the road being throughout the day and overnight while engineers worked on the problem.

However, West Berkshire Council, which is responsible for road closures in the district, has said that the burst pipe is four metres deep and 30 metres of the road has been badly damaged after last night’s works.

Furthermore, the leak has not been fully sealed.

The road reopened this morning (Friday) temporarily plated over to allow traffic to use the road today under traffic light control.

But the road will close again at 8pm and will remain closed until 6am on Monday, giving Thames Water all weekend to fix the problem and carry out a temporary reinstatement of the road.

The road is expected to re-open on Monday under traffic light control.

After this the council said that a further closure will be required for full reinstatement, the timing of which has not yet been decided.

A diversion will be in place via Cold Ash Hill, Tull Way, the A4 to Newbury, the B4009 to Hermitage and Red Shute Hill.

  • Numerate grumpy

    22/09/2017 - 13:01

    Traffic in Cold Ash has been chaotic for months thanks to Thames Water who seem now to be redigging trenches dug 2 months ago south of the Fishers Lane junction. It would help if they could be more specific as to EXACTLY which stretch of the Hermitage Road is going to be closed over the weekend. It would also help if they took the trouble to advise residents directly eg via a leaflet drop, but, oops, that eats into their profits doesn't it?

