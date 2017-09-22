Cold Ash road to close over the weekend for burst water main repairs

Hermitage Road in Cold Ash will be closed over the weekend to fix a burst water main that "proved bigger than originally perceived."

Thames Water was alerted to the problem yesterday morning and led to the road being throughout the day and overnight while engineers worked on the problem.

However, West Berkshire Council, which is responsible for road closures in the district, has said that the burst pipe is four metres deep and 30 metres of the road has been badly damaged after last night’s works.

Furthermore, the leak has not been fully sealed.

The road reopened this morning (Friday) temporarily plated over to allow traffic to use the road today under traffic light control.

But the road will close again at 8pm and will remain closed until 6am on Monday, giving Thames Water all weekend to fix the problem and carry out a temporary reinstatement of the road.

The road is expected to re-open on Monday under traffic light control.

After this the council said that a further closure will be required for full reinstatement, the timing of which has not yet been decided.

A diversion will be in place via Cold Ash Hill, Tull Way, the A4 to Newbury, the B4009 to Hermitage and Red Shute Hill.