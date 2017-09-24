What's on today (Sunday, September 24)

Woodblocks and words for adults, with Arty Pumpkin 10am-4pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury. To book email info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk

Harvest Festival Service, 10:30am Sunday 24th September St. Mary's Church Speen, followed by Auction of produce provided by Speen Allotments, in aid of local charity.

Golden Jubilee Concert featuring Harmonia Sacra in a celebratory programme of sacred and secular music from around the world. 6pm St Francis de Salles Church, Warren Road, Newbury Tickets (includes refreshments) £10/£8 concessions available on the door or pre-book 01635 45978

West Berkshire Classic Vehicle Show 9.45am-3.30pm Hungerford Arcade, Hungerford High Street