What's on today (Saturday)

Newbury fire fighters will be taking part in the Fire Fighters Charity’s national car wash.

It will take place between 10am and 4pm at Newbury Fire Station in Hawthorn Road, with a suggested donation of £5.

Red Watch crew manager Mike Wilson said: "This is being held as part of the Fire Fighters charity National Car Wash event, where Fire Stations across the country are holding car washes during September.

"The Fire Fighters charity support Fire Fighters with a broad range of services including rehabilitation following physical injury and emotional trauma

"People can bring their cars along for a suggested donation of £5.00 and we will lovingly wash each one by hand! If people are unable to make the event but still want to donate they can text FIRE to 70660 to donate £5" (texts cost £5 plus network charge)

And if you're into beer then you're in luck as two festivals are being held today.

The West Berkshire Brewery OktoberWest! promises a wide selection of local award-winning real ales and craft beers, along with some of Bavaria's finest brews.

The day session runs from 12-5pm but the evening session has sold out.

Tickets cost £10 a session.

Burgers and Bavarian sausage will be on offer along with other refreshments.

Elsewhere, Burghfest returns to Burghfield bringing more than 35 beers plus a range of ciders.

The event is organised by the Burghfield Santas, a group of residents who stage events to raise money for charity.

The two-day festival supports the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, and last year’s event raised £11,500.

In 2016, more than 2,000 people managed to drink 3,800 pints of beer during the weekend.

The event will be held at Burghfield Recreation Ground from noon until 11pm on Saturday.

Entrance to the park is free, but over-18s wishing to purchase alcohol need a wristband.

These are £6 per day in advance and £7.50 on the day.

Tickets are for sale online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/burghfieldsantas or can be purchased locally from: Nisa Local, Recreation Road, Burghfield Common; Parkers, Reading Road, Burghfield Common; The Fruit Shop, Reading Road, Burghfield Common; and Dad’s Shop, West End Road, Mortimer.

For a quieter afternoon the Picture of Dorian Gray will be performed at the Watermill, Bagnor. Box office 01635 46044.

And The Gruffalo will be on at 2pm in Newbury Corn Exchange. Boxe office 0845 5218218

The Mortimer Branch of the RNLI will be holding a charity book sale at St Johns Hall, Mortimer.

Soul & Motown Disco 8pm Newbury Royal British Legion Club, Pelican Lane. Door ticket prize , Raffle. Hot food available.

Tickets on sale or pay at the door £5 /£6.

Dubai Duty Free International Raceday Newbury Racecourse