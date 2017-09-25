Road closure in Great Shefford

THE A338 Wantage Road through Great Shefford will be closed from today (Monday), while the road is resurfaced.

The closure will be between Newbury Road and Station Road and will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

The works are expected to take up to four days, depending on the weather.

Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure.

Residents will be able to gain access to and from their property, but should expect short delays while the road is made safe for them to pass.

The diversion route must use the same class of road, so will be via the A338, A4, A34, A4185, A417, A338 and vice versa.

All enquiries should be directed to West Berkshire Council’s highways maintenance team on (01635) 519080.

More details can be found at www.roadworks.org