go

Road closure in Great Shefford

Works expected to take up to four days

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

road ahead closed

THE A338 Wantage Road through Great Shefford will be closed from today (Monday), while the road is resurfaced.

The closure will be between Newbury Road and Station Road and will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

The works are expected to take up to four days, depending on the weather.

Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure.

Residents will be able to gain access to and from their property, but should expect short delays while the road is made safe for them to pass.

The diversion route must use the same class of road, so will be via the A338, A4, A34, A4185, A417, A338 and vice versa.

All enquiries should be directed to West Berkshire Council’s highways maintenance team on (01635) 519080.

More details can be found at www.roadworks.org

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Teen dealer arrested after police give chase through Newbury town centre

Teen dealer arrested in Newbury town centre

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

News

Emergency repairs (and traffic delays) on the A4 in Newbury to last until Wednesday
News

Emergency repairs (and traffic delays) on the A4 in Newbury to last until Wednesday

Drivers warned to "allow extra time" for journeys

 
Knife confiscated from year 5 pupil
News

Knife confiscated from primary school pupil

Headteacher declines to comment on actions taken

 
News

Major delays in Newbury

1comment

 
News

Road closure in Great Shefford

 
News

Sculptor gets go-ahead for bronze statue of Jack of Newbury

3comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33