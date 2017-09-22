go

Teen dealer arrested in Newbury town centre

16-year-old was found carrying knife and heroin

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

A TEENAGE boy was found to be carrying a knife and heroin following a police chase through Newbury town centre.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fled from officers following a disturbance in Northbrook Street on Sunday (September 17) at around 5.30pm.

However, officers swiftly apprehended the youngster and found him in possession of a knife, heroin, electronic scales, cling film and a balaclava.

Thames Valley Police said the teen, from Croydon, London, was arrested and charged on the following day with possession with intent to supply heroin a Class A drug and possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded and appeared at Reading Youth Court on the same day, where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

He now been bailed to Croydon Crown Court at a later date for sentencing.

Following the conviction, Sergeant Damien Isherwood of Newbury police station said: "Those that deal drugs take advantage of the weak while they reap the financial gains.

"My team and I will do everything we can to bring drug dealers to justice to keep West Berkshire a safer place."

Teen dealer arrested in Newbury town centre
Teen dealer arrested after police give chase through Newbury town centre

16-year-old was found carrying knife and heroin

 
