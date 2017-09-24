Parliamentary approval for pub chef

THE head chef and owner of The Bladebone in Chapel Row is in the running for an award.

Richie Sanderson, who took over the pub in December 2015, was nominated for the 2017/18 Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award by Newbury MP Richard Benyon.

Mr Sanderson said: “To receive the call, being told I had been nominated for this amazing award by our local MP, really was the icing on the proverbial cake, after two years of really hard, but incredibly rewarding work.

“I’m lucky to be able to do what I love every day, reflecting the passion I have for great food on the plate and in the Bladebone, alongside our fantastic team, who along with my proud family, make the success of the Bladebone possible.”I’ll continue pushing for excellence through our menus, to ensure our customers always receive the best.”

Mr Benyon said: “Local pubs are the focal point of their communities and I have made a point of trying to support them in any way I can ever since I became MP for Newbury.

“As well as good beer, pubs increasingly need to provide good food and these awards highlight the extraordinary talent and quality of the best pub chefs.

“I am delighted to nominate Richie Sanderson of the Bladebone pub in my constituency as an outstanding example of this sort of innovative and entrepreneurial chef.”

There are two categories in the award – Pub Chef of the Year and Young Pub Chef of the Year.

Entrants will be judged by an expert panel, who will shortlist contenders for the cook-off.

There, they will display their skills to the organisers, The British Beer and Pub Association, as well as judges from sponsors Nestlé Professional, the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and TV guest chef presenter and former Michelin star holder Paul Merrett.

The award will be presented in the New Year and is run by the British Beer & Pub Association and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

Managing director of Nestlé Professional George Vezza said: “Fostering the next generation of talent is something we're passionate about at Nestlé Professional and we wish all entrants the best of luck.”