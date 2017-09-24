go

Rural home needed for bouncy Belleek

Sweet-natured Belleek is desperate to find active owners

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Rural home needed for bouncy Belleek

SWEET-natured Belleek is desperate to find active owners to suit his bouncy and active lifestyle. 

The 18-month-old Labrador cross enjoys being outdoors exploring and running around. He is a toy fanatic and is keen to share his adventures with a new family.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Our loveable lodger Belleek is looking for patient owners with breed experience, who are happy to continue his training.

“A rural area where he can go on long walks away from busy roads would be pawfect for Belleek, as he can take a while to get used to new surroundings.

“This lovely boy has a lot of potential and will continue to grow in confidence in the right home.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Man jailed for sex attack on schoolgirls

Teen dealer arrested after police give chase through Newbury town centre

Teen dealer arrested in Newbury town centre

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Newbury drug baron jailed.....

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

News

Parliamentary approval for pub chef
News

Parliamentary approval for pub chef

The Bladebone owner and chef is in the running for an award

 
Rural home needed for bouncy Belleek
News

Rural home needed for bouncy Belleek

Sweet-natured Belleek is desperate to find active owners

 
News

Drinkers' dozen makes it into Camra guide

 
News

Boundary Road to close from 6pm tonight

 
News

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33