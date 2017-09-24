Rural home needed for bouncy Belleek

SWEET-natured Belleek is desperate to find active owners to suit his bouncy and active lifestyle.

The 18-month-old Labrador cross enjoys being outdoors exploring and running around. He is a toy fanatic and is keen to share his adventures with a new family.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Our loveable lodger Belleek is looking for patient owners with breed experience, who are happy to continue his training.

“A rural area where he can go on long walks away from busy roads would be pawfect for Belleek, as he can take a while to get used to new surroundings.

“This lovely boy has a lot of potential and will continue to grow in confidence in the right home.”