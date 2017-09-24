Boundary Road to close from 6pm tonight

BOUNDARY Road will be closed from 6pm tonight (Sun) until 6am tomorrow morning (Mon) to allow urgent repairs to an electricity cable that has been damaged by other works.

The closure will be from the junction with Mill Lane/ Bone Lane to the exit from the bus depot (about 60 metres).

Diversion will be via Bone Lane and Hambridge Road with the one way restriction on Boundary Road suspended for residents access.

Residents affected have been inform by letter, while Thames Valley Police has also been consulted due to the proximity of Newbury Police Station.

Enquires should be addressed to Scottish and Southern Electricity on 0800 072 72 82 quoting reference CR2924.

The closure can be viewed on roadworks.org under the following link https://roadworks.org/?tm=186358