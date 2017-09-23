Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

ANOTHER drug dealer has been taken off Newbury's streets.

Lucas Hicks, aged 25, was caught with seven bags of cocaine after being stopped by police in a supermarket car park in London Road on December 16, 2016.

He was arrested that day and further quantities of cocaine and other drugs paraphernalia were found at his house.

Hicks was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on August 1, 2017.

Hicks, of Yealm Close, Didcot pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment at a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, September 20.

Investigating officer, PC James Botto, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was another successful result for the Stronghold team based in Newbury, and shows that those who seek to make a living from selling drugs will be investigated and brought before the courts.

“Here in Newbury we are dedicated to tackling serious and organised crime and providing safer communities through our Stronghold campaign.

“We would advise people who have information regarding drug dealing in Newbury to keep reporting it as only through their continued support and information can we bring offenders like Hicks to justice.”