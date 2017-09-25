go

Knife confiscated from primary school pupil

Headteacher declines to comment on actions taken

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

THE headteacher has declined to comment on action taken when a pupil of Tadley Primary School took a knife to school on Wednesday, September 20.

The school sent a letter to parents on Thursday explaining the incident. 

However, many parents were outraged to find out about the incident on Facebook, with one mother saying she was “appalled and disturbed” and one father was “raging”.

Another mother posted: “To think we moved from London to avoid things like this.

“My son has just started this school.

“I really hope the school deal with this appropriately.” 

Other parents were calling for the pupil to be excluded or for the police to be involved and are furious that the boy was allowed to continue his school day as normal. 

Headteacher Sarah Peters said: “I want to make clear the incident was over in one minute and there were no other pupils involved.

“It is unfortunate that social media gets hold of these things.”

When approached by the Newbury Weekly News regarding actions taken to reduce the risk of a recurrence and the action taken following the incident, Mrs Peters said: “I can’t comment on any of that. It would be inappropriate to comment.”

Mrs Peters contacted the police and a spokesman for the Hampshire Police said: “We are aware of the incident and will be liaising with the school and those involved. 

“There is no criminal investigation ongoing into yesterday’s incident.”

