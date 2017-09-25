Emergency repairs (and traffic delays) on the A4 in Newbury to last until Wednesday

Emergency sewer repairs that caused rush hour tailbacks along the A4 in Newbury this morning (Monday) are set to last another two days.

Thames Water is urging drivers to allow extra travel time if using the A4 in the next two days while engineers carry out emergency sewer repairs near the junction with Craven Dene.

The emergency works led to gridlock on the main route into the town this morning, with traffic queuing back past Thatcham Broadway.

Thames Water said that the work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, provided repairs go to plan.

The temporary traffic lights will remain in place until the works are complete.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any delays the traffic lights will cause.

"It’s vital we get the sewer repaired urgently to protect properties in the area and the wider environment from flooding and we’ll be working as fast as we safely can to get the job finished and the lights taken down.”

