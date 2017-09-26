Driving bans for two men following dangerous manoeuvres on A34 near Newbury

TWO men who dangerously drove on the A34 near Newbury have been banned from driving.

Wesley Dunn and Simon Craze-Barnes carried out the dangerous manoeuvres, including undertaking each other, at 2am on February 18 last year.

Craze-Barnes' vehicle clipped Dunn's, who then attempted to block Craze-Barnes causing him to leave the road.

The A34 has seen fatal and serious collisions in recent years.

Craze-Barnes was charged on August 16, 2016, and Dunn was charged on August, 26.

Both were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on September 1 following a three day trial.

Craze-Barnes, aged 49, of Hillbourne Road, Poole, was found guilty by a jury of one count of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to a total of eight months' imprisonment, disqualified from driving for two years and four months and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge.

Dunn, aged 25, of Grainger Gardens, Southampton, was found guilty by a jury of one charge of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years, and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work, as well as paying £1,500 costs and a victim surcharge of £80.

Investigating officer police constable Beth Drummond, based at Newbury police station, said: "The A34 is a busy road and has been the location of a number of fatal and serious collisions.

"I want to make the public aware that this kind of driving will not be tolerated and I hope it sends out a strong message to the public on the importance of driving safely."