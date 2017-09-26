go

Newbury in Bloom awards blossoms in its second year

New categories and an increase in the number of entries marks 2017 contest a success

THE winners of the 2017 Newbury in Bloom campaign were presented with their awards at a ceremony at the Corn Exchange on Tuesday evening. 

The campaign, now in its second year, aims to improve the look of the town and to make it a more pleasant place to live, visit and work.

In total there were 39 entries this year, from local businesses, schools, almshouses, places of worship and allotments.

The winners were presented with a trophy, handcrafted and engraved by local wood turner Alan Hulford, with a certificate and a prize from the sponsors for each category. The awards were presented by the mayor of Newbury, David Fenn, and the four local business sponsors.

Chairwoman of the Newbury in Bloom working group Sarah Greenall said: “We are so pleased that we have had so many enthusiastic entries and the standard was fabulous. It was very hard to choose the winners as everyone did such a great job.”

This year, the council added more categories and, as a result, increased the number of entries. The winners were: The Newbury pub (Business), Kimbers Almshouses (Almshouses), St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery School (Schools), New Leaf Horticultural Therapy (Community Projects), St Nicolas’ Church (Places of Worship) and Jo Dobson, West Mills Allotments (Allotments).

Mrs Greenall continued: “I would like to congratulate everyone and thank the Corn Exchange, Newbury, and Tesco Bags of Help, together with all of the sponsors for their invaluable support in making this year’s campaign such a success.”

Sponsors were Sundog Maintenance, Volker Highways, Rivar Sand and Gravel Ltd and Mole Country Stores.

