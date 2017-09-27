go

Newbury Youth Council to relaunch

Youngsters encouraged to get involved in local issues

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

newbury town council logo

NEWBURY Youth Council will be relaunching later this month – offering an opportunity for youngsters to become more engaged in local issues.

There will be an open evening at Newbury Town Hall, which will give young people a chance to meet Reading’s Member of Youth Parliament, Oscar Ward, from 7pm to 9pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Newbury Youth Council – the voice for the town’s young people, aged between 11 and 18 – will meet monthly during term-time to discuss issues, organise events, fundraising and consultations.

They will also have a role to play in key civic events such as the mayor making and the Remembrance parade.

Deputy leader of Newbury Town Council Miles Evans said: “I believe that young people are more engaged with social issues now than at any time before and have a huge amount to contribute to our town.

"As a relatively young councillor myself, I’m determined to get more young people involved.

“Not only can the youth council provide valuable experience and knowledge, it also looks great on your CV.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Major delays in Newbury

Major delays in Newbury

Knife confiscated from primary school pupil

Knife confiscated from year 5 pupil

Crooked lodger stole thousands from vulnerable fellow tenants

Court

News

Apology for all let down by West Berkshire Council children’s services
News

Apology for all let down by West Berkshire Council children’s services

Action plan approved following recent Ofsted visit

 
Newbury Youth Council to relaunch
News

Newbury Youth Council to relaunch

Youngsters encouraged to get involved in local issues

 
News

Newbury woman goes from blonde to bald for cancer charity Bloodwise

 
News

Gossip on Facebook sabotages sex trial verdict

1comment

 
News

Grand designs for Thatcham loos?

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33