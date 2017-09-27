Newbury Youth Council to relaunch

NEWBURY Youth Council will be relaunching later this month – offering an opportunity for youngsters to become more engaged in local issues.

There will be an open evening at Newbury Town Hall, which will give young people a chance to meet Reading’s Member of Youth Parliament, Oscar Ward, from 7pm to 9pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Newbury Youth Council – the voice for the town’s young people, aged between 11 and 18 – will meet monthly during term-time to discuss issues, organise events, fundraising and consultations.

They will also have a role to play in key civic events such as the mayor making and the Remembrance parade.

Deputy leader of Newbury Town Council Miles Evans said: “I believe that young people are more engaged with social issues now than at any time before and have a huge amount to contribute to our town.

"As a relatively young councillor myself, I’m determined to get more young people involved.

“Not only can the youth council provide valuable experience and knowledge, it also looks great on your CV.”