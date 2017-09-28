go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, suggestions for a ‘green’ make-over of the domineering BT Telephone Exchange tower have been put forward. 

In other news, a drug gang kingpin from Thatcham is this week beginning a six-year prison sentence.

Also this week, we reveal the cost of clearing away an illegal travellers camp on Stroud Green.

Meanwhile, plans for a homeless shelter could be pitched to a Dragon's Den panel as the charity faces a race against time.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a nail biting wait for a judge's ruling over new housing has ended. 

In Thatcham this week, a commercial development could be built on the edge of the town.

And on the Hampshire pages, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council reject fortnightly bin collections. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

