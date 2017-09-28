go

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

Lavish lifestyle funded by cocaine dealing ends - and two accomplices also in court

John Garvey

John Garvey

A DRUGS gang kingpin from Thatcham is in prison this week, beginning a six-year jail term.

His two accomplices from Newbury received lesser sentences, according to their role in the operation.

In the dock at Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 22, were 27-year-old Steven Rackham, from Loundyes Close, Thatcham, Martin Dry, aged 25, of Fullers Court, Newbury, and 26-year-old Anthony Wilkins, of Sycamore Rise, Newbury.

The court heard how, despite having no legitimate income, Rackham lived a lavish lifestyle, splashing ready cash on exotic foreign holidays, cars and designer clothing.

His accomplices were recruited to help him either package the drugs or sell them on the street, after their own cocaine habits began raging out of control, the judge was told.

The Newbury Weekly News was in court for the sentencing.

To read the full story, grab a copy of this week's edition.

