Man in court on 'revenge porn charge'

A Thatcham man has appeared in court charged with a ‘revenge porn’ offence.

Zak Andrew Morrison, aged 23, of Greyberry Copse Road, appeared for a preliminary hearing at

Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday,

September 6.

He is charged with disclosing a private, sexual photograph or film of a named woman without her consent and with the intention of causing her distress on June 9.

Mr Morrison was further charged with breaching a suspended prison sentence order for an offence of common assault, by committing a further offence while it was still in force. He admitted the breach.

Mr Morrison was released on conditional bail in order for pre-sentence reports to be prepared and for the revenge porn case to be dealt with.