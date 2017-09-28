go

Man in court on 'revenge porn charge'

Zak Morrison is also charged with breaching suspended prison sentence order for common assault

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A Thatcham man has appeared in court charged with a ‘revenge porn’ offence.

Zak Andrew Morrison, aged 23, of Greyberry Copse Road, appeared for a preliminary hearing at
Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday,
September 6.

He is charged with disclosing a private, sexual photograph or film of a named woman without her consent and with the intention of causing her distress on June 9.

Mr Morrison was further charged with breaching a suspended prison sentence order for an offence of common assault, by committing a further offence while it was still in force. He admitted the breach.

Mr Morrison was released on conditional bail in order for pre-sentence reports to be prepared and for the revenge porn case to be dealt with.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Drug dealer caught in Newbury jailed

Major delays in Newbury

Major delays in Newbury

Knife confiscated from primary school pupil

Knife confiscated from year 5 pupil

Crooked lodger stole thousands from vulnerable fellow tenants

Court

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
Court
News

Man in court on 'revenge porn charge'

Zak Morrison is also charged with breaching suspended prison sentence order for common assault

 
News

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

 
News

First class celebration as Burghfield's Willink turns 60

 
News

Emergency works on the A4 in Newbury to continue this week

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33