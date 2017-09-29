Council offers 'rubbish' day out for residents

WEST Berkshire Council will be marking National Recycling Week on Saturday by offering people the chance to see what happens to their rubbish after taking it to a recycling centre.

The council will be holding an open day at Padworth Recycling Centre, where visitors can see the recycling process up close.

Children will be able to explore trucks and sweepers and get creative in recycled art workshops, as well as discovering about recycling in an interactive education room.

There will also be behind-the-scene virtual tours of the facility, and live cookery demonstrations, with lots of tips and advice on dealing with leftover food.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for environmental protection, Dominic Boeck, said: “It’s great to be throwing open the doors to Padworth Recycling Centre once again.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to go behind the scenes and find out more about the journey your recycling takes after it has left the kerbside.

“It’s a fun event, particularly for children and families, and I encourage everyone to come along to the open day.”

The Padworth Recycling Centre open day will be held on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit the council’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/recyclewestberkshire