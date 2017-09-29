Come round for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning

THE annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will take place today (Friday) across the area to raise money for the cancer charity Macmillan.

People have been encouraged to hold their own coffee morning with home-baked or ‘faked’ cakes, tea and coffee, with donations being given to the charity.

M&S is the official partner for Macmillan and throughout September it has been selling cake products and cakes with a percentage going to the charity.

Tomorrow it will have a series of events taking place all day, including a bikeathon and fun games to participate in.

Head of partnership management at Macmillan Cancer Support Nicola Keith said: “We want to thank everyone who has signed up to take part.

“Whether you’re faking it or baking it, celebrating at home or at your local M&S store, every slice of cake or cup of coffee helps us raise vital funds and makes a huge difference to those affected by cancer.”

Newbury and surrounding area public coffee morning events include:

8am-2pm – Nino’s, Reading Road, Pangbourne

8.30am-noon – The Ugly Duckling, Bartholomew Street, Newbury

8.30am-2pm – M4 Recruitment, Thatcham

9.30am-4.30pm The Real Macaron Company, Macaron House, Newtown Road, Newbury

10am – Regent Lettings Ltd, London Road, Newbury

10am – Cake + a Cuppa, Hambridge Road, Newbury

10am – The Rectory, Yattendon

10am-noon – Hungerford United Reformed Church

10am-3pm – M&S Parkway and M&S Retail Park

11am-noon – The Starting Gate, Speen

11am-noon – The Lodge Hotel, Newbury Racecourse

Macmillan is a national cancer charity which encourages people to hold a coffee morning to raise money for the cause.