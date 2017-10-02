go

Man spat on his own mother

"He has basically thrown his toys out of the pram" - defence

A MAN rampaged through his mother’s house before spitting full in her face, Newbury magistrates heard.

As a horrified neighbour fled the scene, victim Karen Smith called police, the court was told.

In the dock on Thursday, June 25, was 20-year-old Michael Geater, of Greenham Close, Thatcham.

Helen Waite, prosecuting, said: “The incident took place at his mother’s home.

“Mr Geater lost his temper over something and started causing damage in a rage.

“She had been talking to a neighbour in the garden and this defendant leaned out of an upstairs window, shouting and screaming at his mother.

“He started slamming doors, breaking the mechanism in the front door and breaking a cupboard by splitting the wood open.

“He shouted and swore at her, then spat at her. It landed on her cheek.

“The neighbour left but his mother called police.”

In interview, magistrates were told, Mr Geater said he was angry over problems he was having with his ex-partner.

Mr Geater admitted assaulting Ms Smith by beating her and damaging doors belonging to Sanctuary Housing, both on May 15 this year.

He has previous convictions and admitted that his latest offending placed him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for a prior offence.

Mike Davis, defending, said: “He has basically thrown his toys out of the pram.

“He fully accepts it was entirely inappropriate behaviour and that his mother didn’t deserve to be treated in that way.”

Mr Davis pointed out that his client’s eight-year-old sister, who lives with her mother, was thankfully not present at the time.

Jobless Mr Geater was fined £40 and ordered to pay his mother £50 compensation.

In addition he was ordered to pay a £150 criminal courts charge plus a statutory surcharge of £20.

No order for costs was made because of his limited means.

  • sayitasitis

    02/10/2017 - 09:09

    Absolutely disgusting behaviour to do to anyone, let alone your own mother. He should caged up like the filthy animal he is.

