Huge boost for Bruce Trust from Freemasons

THE Bruce Trust is to receive a £25,000 Community Award from the Freemasons following an unprecedented public vote.

The charity was one of six to be nominated by Freemasons in Berkshire, with local people voting to decide the level of their award.

The Community Awards are a major part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, with the public vote deciding on the range of awards from £4,000 to £25,000.

Founding trustee at The Bruce Trust, David Bruce, said: “The grant of £25,000, which we have been awarded following the public vote, is hugely important.

“We are very grateful to all of our friends who took the trouble to support us.

“We plan to use this money to further improve and maintain our boats so that they can continue to provide their invaluable service to people with a wide variety of special needs for many years to come.”

The Hungerford-based charity provides specially-designed, purpose-built, wide-beam canal boat breaks for disabled and disadvantaged people.