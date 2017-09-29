go

End of an era as Malcolm the charter market butcher says farewell

Saturday is the last day in town for family business that spans generations

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

End of an era as Malcolm the charter market butcher says farewell

LONG-standing customers of Newbury market butcher Malcolm Smith will be saying a fond farewell on Saturday.

Mr Smith (pictured at Thursday's market with wife Debbie) has been serving the town charter market for the past 42 years as A&S Meats.

Before that, his father Ron was a familiar face in the stall from 1957 until 2000.

Now aged 60, Mr Smith is hanging up his hat, although he will continue to help manage the market.

Pop along and say cheerio if you're in town on Saturday.

And pick up a copy of next Thursday's Newbury Weekly News for a full report and reaction from customers.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Gossip on Facebook sabotages sex trial verdict

Court

Major delays in Newbury

Major delays in Newbury

Knife confiscated from primary school pupil

Knife confiscated from year 5 pupil

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

News

End of an era as Malcolm the charter market butcher says farewell
News

End of an era as Malcolm the charter market butcher says farewell

Saturday is the last day in town for family business that spans generations

 
Three people injured in A34 crash
News

Three people injured in A34 crash

A collision with HGV and two cars causes two-hour tailbacks

 
News

Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst

 
News

Council offers 'rubbish' day out for residents

 
News

Hungerford police station is not open to public, Thames Valley Police confirm

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33