End of an era as Malcolm the charter market butcher says farewell

LONG-standing customers of Newbury market butcher Malcolm Smith will be saying a fond farewell on Saturday.

Mr Smith (pictured at Thursday's market with wife Debbie) has been serving the town charter market for the past 42 years as A&S Meats.

Before that, his father Ron was a familiar face in the stall from 1957 until 2000.

Now aged 60, Mr Smith is hanging up his hat, although he will continue to help manage the market.

Pop along and say cheerio if you're in town on Saturday.

And pick up a copy of next Thursday's Newbury Weekly News for a full report and reaction from customers.