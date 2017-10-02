go

West Berkshire youngsters take on reading challenge

21,000 books read over the summer

West Berkshire youngsters take on reading challenge

MORE than 3,500 children have taken part in a summer reading challenge in West Berkshire, reading a staggering 21,000 books between them.

West Berkshire Council’s Summer Reading Challenge for four- to 11-year-olds set the youngsters the task of reading six books before the deadline closed on Saturday.

This year’s challenge had an Animal Agents theme, and all those who completed it were rewarded with a certificate, medal and voucher for Beale Park.

With an additional 400 children doing the Mini Challenge and more than 500 adults taking part in the GrownUps2 challenge, West Berkshire was certainly in a reading frenzy over the school holidays.

West Berkshire’s executive member for culture Dominic Boeck said: “I am both amazed and delighted at how many children, and adults, took part in this year’s reading challenge.

“Encouraging children to read from an early age has a hugely positive impact on their academic development.

“The summer reading challenge is a great way of encouraging young readers to develop a love of books.”

