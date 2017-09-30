Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Recycling centre charges "will not lead to fly-tipping"
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MRS A GILES, THATCHAM
£250
MISS LISA GOULDING, MILTON KEYNES
£25
MISS GEORGINA WHITEHEAD, MILTON KEYNES
MR R BLOOMFIELD, READING
MRS V KNIGHT, SLOUGH
MRS L BECKFORD, READING
MRS J WYLLIE, BEACONSFIELD
THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Mr JOHN FISH, BICESTER
MR BRIAN BASDEN, READING
MRS S PARSONS, READING
MR P BURBIDGE, CHIPPING NORTON
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News