go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 463

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MRS A GILES, THATCHAM

£250

MISS LISA GOULDING, MILTON KEYNES

£25

MISS GEORGINA WHITEHEAD, MILTON KEYNES

MR R BLOOMFIELD, READING

MRS V KNIGHT, SLOUGH

MRS L BECKFORD, READING

MRS J WYLLIE, BEACONSFIELD

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

Mr JOHN FISH, BICESTER

MR BRIAN BASDEN, READING

MRS S PARSONS, READING

MR P BURBIDGE, CHIPPING NORTON

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Gossip on Facebook sabotages sex trial verdict

Court

Three people injured in A34 crash

Three people injured in A34 crash

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

Crooked lodger stole thousands from vulnerable fellow tenants

Court

Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results
Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 463

 
The best of Burghfest
News

The best of Burghfest

Thousands attend 'simply awesome' village beer festival

 
News

Plans for final piece of 'preferred' housing options in Greenham submitted

 
News

Kennet School celebrates '60 years of excellence'

 
News

End of an era as Malcolm the charter market butcher says farewell

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33