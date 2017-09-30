go

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

Pedestrian was 'alive but unconscious' say witnesses

John Garvey

John Garvey

A MAN has reportedly been seriously injured in a traffic accident in Newbury this lunchtime (Saturday).

The incident happened around 1.45pm outside The Vue cinema in Cheap Street.

Witnesses said an elderly man had been struck by a car and was lying in the road when police arrived.

One woman who contacted Newburytoday.co.uk said: "The police were there very quickly but the ambulance took about 20 minutes to arrive.

"All that time the poor man was lying in the road. He was unconscious but alive, I believe."

Thames Valley Police have said they will no longer confirm or issue details about such incidents but anyone with information can contact the force via the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

