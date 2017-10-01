go

Police appeal for help after spate of thefts from M4 services

Drivers asked to check dashcam footage to help nail suspects

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Police-sign

POLICE have appealed to the public for help following a spate of thefts from vehicles at motorway services on the M4.

Officers are asking motorists who may have stopped at the services at the times of the offences to check dashcam footage or mobile phone footage as they may have inadvertently filmed the crimes or the offenders.

If you were at the services at the following times and have footage from your vehicles then Thames Valley Police officers would like to hear from you:

Reading Services

22/08/17 – 23/08/17 – from 4pm to 7am

11/09/17 – 12/09/17 – from 8pm to 7am

22/09/17 – from 7am to 7pm

Chieveley Services 

18/09/17 – 19/09/17 – from 4.30pm to 5am

25/09/17 – 26/09/17  - from 6.30pm to 8.10am

27/09/17 – 28/09/17 –  from 6.30pm to 6.05am

Membury Services

27/09/17 – 28/09/17  -  from 7pm to 8am

Investigating  Alan Hawkett said: “There have been a spate of thefts from motor vehicles at Reading, Chieveley and Membury Motorway Services in West Berkshire. 

“We are appealing to the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity on the dates specified to get in contact. 

“We are particularly interested in reviewing any dashcam footage from those dates as peoplemay have unknowingly captured offenders or their vehicles.

“The majority of the offences happen during the hours of darkness, curtain-side lorries are being targeted and large quantities of property are being stolen as well as and tools from commercial work vans.” 

Please can all dashcam footage be forwarded to HungerfordandDownlandsNHPT@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sgt Hawkett added: “It is really important for customers who use the motorway services to be vigilant of their surroundings, paying attention to any suspicious activity and reporting this to the police.

“Always call 999 in an emergency. It’s an emergency when a crime is being or about to be committed, there’s a risk of injury, or there’s a risk of serious damage to property.

“If it isn’t an emergency call 101”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Gossip on Facebook sabotages sex trial verdict

Court

Three people injured in A34 crash

Three people injured in A34 crash

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

Drugs gang kingpin gets a six-year jail sentence

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

M4-Traffic

News

Police appeal for help after spate of thefts from M4 services
News

Police appeal for help after spate of thefts from M4 services

Drivers asked to check dashcam footage to help nail suspects

 
Woof, woof - horray! It's a sensory garden for dogs
All Districts

Woof, woof - horray! It's a sensory garden for dogs

A place to paws a while and smell the flowers...

 
News

Cool for cats

 
News

Church celebrates 175th anniversary

 
News

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33