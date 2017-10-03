Speeding problem in village

BAUGHURST Parish Council has identified traffic speeding through the village in rush hour as a huge problem.

The Baughurst Community Speed Watch (CSW) team gathered data of the speed of travel over two dates in the summer, with worrying results.

The group set up the first speedwatch on Baughurst Road during rush hour for 90 minutes and, during this time, 18 speeders were reported to the police.

In total, 257 vehicles passed the team and 47 (18 per cent) were travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.

More than 18 of these were travelling at 35mph or above, and 18 of them were reported to the police.

One driver was travelling in excess of 50mph.

A school bus was caught speeding, together with two motorists who had been caught previously by the Baughurst CSW team, one in 2015 and one in April this year.

A second shift for the Baughurst CSW, which took place on Wolverton Common, was accompanied by Pcso Dullingham and showed similar results.

They also covered a period of 90 minutes during the rush hour and recorded 84 vehicles passing the team, of which 44 (52 per cent) were travelling in excess of the 30mph limit, 25 (30 per cent) were travelling at 35mph or above and 23 of these were reported to police for further action.