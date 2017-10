NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK featured a court story earlier today (Monday, October 2) which concerned Michael Geater, aged 22, of Greenham Close, Thatcham.

We would like to point out that this was a report from a court case from 2015, not a current case, and was placed back at the top of our news list in error.

Newburytoday.co.uk is sorry for any misunderstanding.