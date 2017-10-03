Newbury Rotary Club's silent auction raises charity funds

NEWBURY Rotary Club raised £750 for West Berkshire Mencap by hosting a silent auction.

The fundraiser was held at the West Woodhay Gardener’s Fair in June and saw guests place sealed bids on a range of items.

The president of Newbury Rotary, Eddie Webb, said it was a great pleasure to present the cheque to the charity, following a presentation last Monday on how West Berkshire Mencap supports local people with learning disabilities, their families and carers.

Mr Webb said: “Over many years, Newbury Rotary has had a close relationship with West Berkshire Mencap, mainly supporting a Christmas party at the Gateway Club, and in the last year they have raised income by holding raffles at various Newbury Rotary events.”

A further £950 was generated through the silent auction, which was used towards the hire of the Bruce Trust barge for a week, taking local charity groups out for the day on the Kennet & Avon Canal earlier this month.

The hundreds of pounds raised is only part of Newbury Rotary Club’s ongoing support for local, national and international charities, which has seen members raise in excess of £15,000 in the last year – the local Rosemary Appeal has benefitted by more than £3,000.

Further details of recent activities of Newbury Rotary can be seen at www.newburyrotary.org