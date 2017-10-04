Boost for dementia charity

SAINSBURY’S Tadley store has selected Younger People With Dementia (Berkshire) as its local charity of the year.

Saturday, September 9, saw the Mulfords Hill shop celebrate the launch of its partnership with YPWD, with a table set up in the foyer to raise awareness of the charity’s work.

Speaking on behalf of the charity, Caroline Blanchette said: “We are pleased to be working with Sainsbury’s to spread the word among colleagues and customers alike about not only the good work we are doing, but to explain the issues facing younger people with dementia and their families and friends.

“To this end, there are posters up about the charity in store and donation tins on every till for any loose change, to support us in continuing to offer our services.”

The charity offered discreet memory tests, sold a range of books and Christmas cards and also gave away trolley tokens.

On the day, the charity raised a total of £208.

YPWD helps people under the age of 65 who are suffering with dementia.

Across the UK there are currently approximately 40,000 people with early onset dementia and they often experience a more rapid decline in cognition and quality of life than older adults.