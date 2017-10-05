go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, the new leader of UKIP is from Cold Ash. 

In other news, it’s the end of an era as a veteran Newbury charter market butcher retired after more than 40 years.

Also this week, BT has responded to calls to revamp its "eyesore" building in the town. 

Meanwhile, a village is flushed with success after a two year battle to re-open its public toilets. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a mother tells of the moment her 13-year-old son was threatened with a knife at the skate park.

Plus, Hungerford Rugby Club officials respond to town council critics over financing.

In Thatcham this week, how does the community tackle drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and other issues in the town?

And on the Hampshire pages, plans for a glamping site have received a mixed reception.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

