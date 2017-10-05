Trainee barber caught drug-driving

A TRAINEE barber from Newbury drove while under the influence of drugs.

Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, September 21, that 18-year-old Oguzhan Caner also had two passengers with him when officers pulled him over.

Maddie Charlesworth, prosecuting, said police were on mobile patrol at around 11.20pm, when their attention was drawn to a car which pulled out in front of them and began taking an unusual route.

She said: “There were three people in the car and the defendant was driving.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis and there was drug paraphernalia in the car.

“He admitted he had just put out a joint.”

In addition, police found one tablet of MDMA, or ecstasy, in Mr Caner’s possession.

Tests then showed that the level of cannabis in his blood exceeded the specified limit.

Mr Caner, who lives at Hopwood Close, Newbury, admitted possessing the Class B-controlled drug, cannabis, and the Class A-controlled drug MDMA, on April 23.

He also admitted driving a Suzuki Splash on Fir Tree Lane, Newbury, on the same occasion when the amount of cannabis in his system exceeded the limit.

Tom Brymer, defending, said his client was hitherto a man of good character.

He said the amount of cannabis in Mr Caner’s system was only just over the specified limit and added: “The MDMA was in his possession because it was given to him by a friend.

“He doesn’t use MDMA and he was not going to take it.

“The reason for pulling the car over – that it took an unusual route – sounds a bit tenuous.

“There is no suggestion of the appearance of impaired driving.”

Mr Brymer said his client was working as a barber’s apprentice and learning the tools of a trade.

After retiring to confer, magistrates fined Mr Caner £265.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £35.

Finally, he was banned from driving for 12 months.