One man injured in M4 accident

A MAN was injured in a collision on the M4 at junctions 13 westbound for Chieveley and Newbury.
One lane was closed causing congestion junction 12 and 13.
A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.07 with the caller reporting a two vehicle collision on the M4 westbound between junctions 12 and 13. One male with minor injuries was treated at the scene by the ambulance we sent to the incident."
