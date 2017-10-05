go

One man injured in M4 accident

Two-vehicle accident causes queues

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

A MAN was injured in a collision on the M4 at junctions 13 westbound for Chieveley and Newbury.  

One lane was closed causing congestion junction 12 and 13. 

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.07 with the caller reporting a two vehicle collision on the M4 westbound between junctions 12 and 13. One male with minor injuries was treated at the scene by the ambulance we sent to the incident."

