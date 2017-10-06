go

Sunset above Henwick

This week's My Newbury readers photo was taken by Chris Boulton

THIS week’s My Newbury reader’s photo – of the sun setting above the Henwick Worthy Sports Ground - was taken by Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton before the Newbury Road Club Cyclo-Cross coaching session.

