Tadley Pride to hold debut event

TADLEY is launching its first gay Pride event in Basingstoke in November to gauge interest for larger events planned for Tadley next spring.

The free event will be held on November 30 at The Tea Bar and will have a Bonnie Tyler/Dolly Parton theme.

There will be a DJ and live entertainment playing a mixed bag of classic tunes.

Tadley Pride chief executive Anthony Alder said: “We decided to set up Tadley Pride because there are not many things in Tadley in place to support the LGBT community.”

Currently Tadley Pride is run by two volunteers and they are looking for further volunteers as well as ideas for potential venues in Tadley for the 2018 events.

The Tadley Pride website explains: “As this is the first-ever Tadley Pride, we feel it is best to host a taster event in Basingstoke to get people’s reviews.

“This is so we can make things better and bigger when Tadley Pride is hosted in Tadley next summer.”

Tadley events are scheduled for March 17 and July 14 next year. The Basingstoke event runs from 6pm until 1am and is for over 18s only.

For details, visit http://tadleypride.weebly.com/